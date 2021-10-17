Body & Soul

Chiwetalu Agu: Security operatives treated me with respect

Ace Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, said security operatives treated him with respect in custody. The movie star was first arrested on October 7 by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the flag of Biafra.

 

Locals in the south-eastern state of Anambra who witnessed the incident had claimed the army publicly manhandled Chiwetalu, searched his vehicle, and fired shots to scare off the crowd that gathered.

 

In response, the army had denied assaulting the comic actor. It also clarified that Chiwetalu was arrested after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

 

Amid the public outrage, Chiwetalu was later released last week Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention. He was then rearrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for “further questioning” and detained for four days.

 

Chiwetalu would regain freedom on October 12, while members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) hosted the actor.

 

At the AGN event, Chiwetalu said while in detention, senior security officers treated him with respect while some others seized the opportunity to interact with him.

 

“It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things,” the actor said.

 

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offense. Because they did not tell me my offense, I refused to follow them.

 

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here.”

