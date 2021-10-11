News

Chiwetalu: Group alleges complicity of Army, DSS against Ndigbo

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has condemned the manhandling and torture of a professional and prolific actor of South-East extraction, Mr Chiwetalu Agu, in Onitsha by Nigerian Army and his arrest by the DSS for wearing a red, green and black cloth that has a drawing of a sun on it.

 

“The manhandling and torture by the Army and arrest by the Department of State Security (DSS) of an elderly Igbo man like Chiwetalu Agu, in broad daylight is uncalled for.” COSEYL observed in a release issued by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, has confirmed “to the entire world the hatred and disdain the Nigerian Army and the DSS have against Ndigbo.

 

“The Nigerian army and the DSS are now agencies for the harassment, intimidation and killing of Ndigbo. What the army did to the Igbo actor is gross ethnic vendetta.

 

“The Nigerian military and the DSS have clearly  shown to the entire world their wicked inclinations towards Ndigbo because on more than one occasion the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, was seen holding meetings and holding briefs for kidnappers, bandits and terrorists.

 

“The entire world saw when Gumi made many television and newspaper appearances and granted extensive interviews, including the one that he accused the military of helping to weaponise terrorists in the North-West.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

