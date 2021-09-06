Chiwetel, Kienka, others shine as Zenith Bank tennis ends at Ikoyi Club

Damilola Olukotun

Chiwetel Njokanma emerged men’s Category A winner of the 2021 Ikoyi Club Zenith Bank Tennis Championship following a 6-3 7-6 (2) win over Destiny Da Silva. At a colourful final day of the week-long championship which featured over 90 participants,

Njokanma, who edged out top ranked Rume Dubre in the semifinal, was on top of his game against Da Silva, a former national team player.

Bola Oyerinde failed to hold on to his advantage as he won the first set 7-6 before scratching in the second set allowing Sesan Dada to clinch the men’s Category B title while the women’s top prize was clinched by Juliana Kpamor at the expense of Maryann Chuks. Grassroots tennis administrator, Godwin Kienka also shone as he took out Edet Akpaso 6-0 6-1 to clinch the veteran’s title while Innocent Ihebuzor got the better of Walter Jibunor to bag the top prize in the Super Veteran class.

In the teams event which had eight players competing for eight teams Zenith Bank Timeless led by Da Silva and Tunde Majekodunmi defeated Wale Opejin and Sesan Dada-led Prestige Banking Team with the ZECA and Aspire Team settling for joint third position.

Scan to Pay, Diaspora Banking, Eazy Banking and ZIVA are the other teams of which are the service platform of Zenith Bank. GM, Head Risk Management Zenith Bank,

Adamu Lawani, commended the high standard displayed restating the sponsors commitment for the event. “The standard of tennis here is very high and as sponsors we are delighted to put our money on this programme. We are already looking forward to the next edition,” Lawani said

