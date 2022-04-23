Arts & Entertainments

Chockie Gabbana out with new music, Out of Town

As follow up to his previously released single, Senior Man, Chulos Records new signee, Chockie Gabbana, has released yet another song, titled; Out of Town. Often compared with music artiste, Kizz Daniel, Gabbana has equally carved a niche for himself as his genre of music cuts across rap, dancehall and highlife among others. Speaking on his sojourn in the music industry, Gabbana disclosed that he developed interest for music shortly after he left high school and got inspired listening to some African artistes and sounds from the Caribbean islands (Jamaica) and American artistes. Signed to Chulos Records owned by Adekunle Ojolowo, Gabbana, looks forward to collaborating with big names in the industry that include Davido, Tems, Wizkid, Burna boy, and BNXN.

 

