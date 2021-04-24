Arts & Entertainments

Chocolate City Music appoints Ugwu as new CEO

Premier music label, Chocolate City Music has announced the appointment of Abuchi Peter Ugwu as its new CEO. Chocolate City Music is one of the continent’s longest standing and most successful labels, and this is another exciting step forward in the company’s celebrated and widely-acclaimed journey.

This was contained in a statement signed by Co-Founder, Audu Maikori, a copy of which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph. “As one of the key pioneers of what is now known as the Afrobeat music, Chocolate City Music and its partners are poised to re-create a shift in how music business is carried on for the mutual benefit and profit of both the artists and the labels– We believe Mr Ugwu is the right person to take the company to the next logical iteration,” says Maikori.

“For the past 15 years, Chocolate City has set the standard on what is achievable both artistically and business wise in the country. We have full confidence Mr Ugwu will keep the tradition going,” added fellow founder, Paul Okeugo. Abuchi Peter Ugwu steps into this role after more than a decade of working in various capacities in the music industry. From 2008, he worked as a producer and sound engineer on a number of Chocolate City projects including ‘Oleku’, ‘Nobody Test Me,’ and ‘Africa Rapper Number One’ and then ventured into artist management in 2012. He became Head of Business Development for Chocolate City in 2015. In 2019, he was appointed Vice President for Bean Creative Agency, a Talent and Digital marketing agency based out of Lagos, Nigeria. He was also COO of the company from 2019 till 2021.

Responding to the development, Ugwu said, “Chocolate City Music is dear to me; it has helped shape who I am today. I’m excited to do the same in this position for others through initiatives that promote progress, collaboration and drive val- ue for artists.” Mr. Ugwu comes into this role following his predecessor Jude Abaga AKA M.I who in his time as CEO signed a slew of amazing artists including Ckay, B l a q b o n e z , Classiq and Yung L.

