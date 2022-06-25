News

CHOGM: Common wealth’ll survive when justice, equity remain cornerstone, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed that justice and equity must remain the cornerstone for the Commonwealth to survive. This came as he congratulated Baroness Patricia Scotland up, QC, on her reappointment as Secretary- General of the Commonwealth. Wishing the Secretary- General a very successful term in office and thanking her for being very supportive of Nigeria during her term in office, Buhari said: “My firm belief is that the Commonwealth will survive and thrive for as long as the principles of justice and equity remain the cornerstone of our political, economic and social contract.”

Leaders of the Commonwealth meeting in Kigali, Rwanda had reappointed Scotland by consensus for two years to complete the balance of her period in office. The Nigerian leader commended the purposeful leadership of the Dominican- born barrister and diplomat in the last six years, championing the values of the association in the areas of youth, women and childcare, trade, among others.

The President was happy that under her tenure the organization was alive to its responsibilities in promoting shared commonwealth values and aspirations aimed at supporting collective interventions in health, climate change, environment, sustainable energy, ocean protection and blue economies, small and vulnerable island states, good governance, rule of law and democracy. He equally welcomed the various Declarations presented for consideration and adoption during CHOGM 2022 namely; the Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization; the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter; and the Kigali Declaration on Childcare and Protection Reform.

 

