CHOGM: Nigeria welcomes inputs, investments from Diaspora, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians living in Rwanda and elsewhere in the world that the country would welcome their inputs and investments. Buhari said this yesterday at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the level of professionalism of Nigerians living in Rwanda and the amiable nature of their interactions with each other, adding that living peacefully and in obedience to the laws of the host nation was also paramount as it gives Nigeria a good name.

 

Urging them to always remember that they are the nation’s ambassadors in that country, the President said his government was determined to work with Nigerians both at home and abroad to develop the economy and create a nation that is productive, peaceful, and caters to the needs of its citizens.

 

“We are also working assiduously to protect all Nigerians whether at home or abroad to feel safe and attain their full potentials in life,” he assured. Buhari noted that with the establishment of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Nigerians abroad could seamlessly contribute their quota to national development, especially in the areas of investments in the economy.

 

‘‘Our agriculture, housing and real estate, ICT, healthcare, education and services sectors among others are waiting for your inputs and investments considering your global exposure

 

