Choice of Jos for Tinubu campaign flag-off speaks victory for APC –Dafan

Chief John Dafan is the immediate past chief of staff to Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Shendam/Mikang/Qua’an Pan federal constituency election. In this interview with MUSA PAM, he speaks on the significance of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, among other issues

What informed the choice of Jos, the Plateau State capital for the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign?

You know very well that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo emerged as president in 1999 after the presidential primary election that took place in Jos, which he won. So, anything that Plateau blesses, you know what happens to it. It has never been a state identified with failure. Alhaji Shehu Shagari started his movement to become president in Plateau State. Also, the Jos convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1993, elected Chief MKO Abiola as the party’s presidential candidate. President Muhammadu Buhari was also the GOC of Rukubu Barracks in Jos. The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has never had anything to do in Plateau but thanks to God he has decided to flagoff his campaign here in Plateau. Who doesn’t want to be where grace and favour come from? Plateau is the home of peace and tourism, and when you have peace, other things will be added to it. So, flagging-off of the 2023 presidential campaigns in Jos speaks victory for the APC. The significance of the decision to flag-off the campaign in Jos is that Plateau is a state where victory and success are drawn from. And with Governor Simon Lalong as the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, victory is assured for the party come 2023.

What informed your decision to represent Shendam/Mikang/Qua’an Pan federal constituency in the House of Representatives?

Well, this is not the first time I am running. I was the governorship running mate before because I have the desire to participate in politics. Let me say this, I am motivated by the desire to serve humanity.

Looking at the personalities contesting for the same position with you, what gives you the confidence that you will win the election?

Like I said, I have the desire to serve humanity but what I have above all of them is that I can serve in highly sensitive positions because understand the act of governance far better than others. I have served as the Chief of Staff to the governor of Plateau State as well as Liaison officer. So, I have been in governance for more than 18 years. Legislative business is all about lobbying and constructive engagement with the executive arm of government to bring the much-needed dividends of democracy to the constituents. I have experience more than any other person contesting for the seat. I have been the Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, so I am the best to represent my people in the National Assembly come 2023.

Talking about lobbying, what do you think are the critical needs of the people of Mikang/Shendam/Qua’anpan federal constituency?

I know the peculiar needs of the constituency. Most of our people are farmers in the sense that most people, if you look at Plateau Central, migrate down to those areas, most particularly Shendam and Qua’an-pan because of farming. So, we will make sure that farm inputs are made available to them. There are three cardinal programmes, which I intend to do and they include agriculture, education and infrastructure. I give kudos to the incumbent representative, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol, he has done well in that regard and I will consolidate on his achievements. To do all these, the first thing we need is security because without a secured environment, we cannot co-exist. People need to be secure. Thank God we have a Mobile Police barrack in Shendam, which we can leverage on and ensure the security of lives and property of our people, so that they will do their farming without fear or hindrance. In the same vein, I will create an atmosphere of constructive engagement.

How prepared are you for the election?

The election is in three local government areas. I served as a Chief of Staff for the 17 Local Government Areas, so I am prepared. I know the political dynamics in my local government and the other two local government areas. And don’t forget, we stand with the local government I also come from.

Do you have confidence that the women and youths will support you because they constitute a larger percentage of the electorate?

Women and youths have always been the central focus of this administration because there are a lot of empowerment programmes for them. So, the youth are a priority, while women are the backbone of any society. So, I know the value of women and youths and I can assure you I am more concerned about them.

APC is to battle other political parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). How will your party battle them?

Usually, any election with the incumbent is a referendum on his or her performance. I have been in Plateau State for long, so I know the dynamics of politics. For the 16 years of PDP leadership in this country, we never had federal polytechnic in Plateau, we never had a federal hospital but under Governor Lalong, we already have a federal university in Pankshin and these three institutions were created within the period of this administration. Now, if you look at what the government of the state has done, peace has returned to the state. People are beginning to trust each other.

So, a platform has ensured peaceful coexistence of our people, so who wants to go to the days of old? Nobody leaves Egypt and wants to go back to Egypt! I don’t think our people want to return to Egypt because they’ve already left Egypt. So, if the election is a referendum, the APC has performed despite the challenges it has.

Yes, insecurity might be there but there has never been a government without security challenges but there are efforts to tackle the security challenges we have. The APC has also done well in the area of infrastructure but we easily forget the good and always hold to the bad. Let’s look back and see where we were in 2015 and where we are now. Some people say we are worse off, I doubt it. Prior to 2015, every community was up in arms against each other but today I don’t think that is the case.

What is your assessment of the governorship candidates in Plateau State?

The APC governorship candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda is the best; he is a very sound and intelligent gentleman. I have encountered him on several occasions and he comes to me as somebody who knows his onions. To me, his agenda is out there for people to see. For somebody to sit down and articulate that thought pattern; I think we know the kind of values we will be getting from him. It takes men of grace to identify people who will be of help to them because some people don’t know where to go and get favour. Only the grace of God will show you where to get favour from and he has found favour in people who scripted his manifesto and agenda. I think he has the best agenda and manifesto for the people of Plateau State and that will improve on what we have now. I took notice of his desire to channel a certain percentage of Internally Generated Revenue of the state to issues concerning women and youths. I think this is a central area that should be of concern to all of us who are in governance. Once this is activated, Plateau State will be better for it.

Your local government area, Qua’ an Pan is regarded as a PDP-dominated area, Are you not worried that it may affect your chances in the election?

What is on the ground speaks for itself. Why would they say it is PDP; how? What are the indices? In 2015, the APC won the governorship election there. We won all the elections that were conducted in 2015 and the records are there. So, how dis Qur’an-pan become a PDPdominated area? Where is the data to prove that claim? You don’t just speak on assumption. I think 2023 is just around the corner, so let’s wait and see the reality on the ground. The result will speak for itself.

Governor Lalong challenged all APC candidates for the elections that he wasn’t seeing their posters and billboards everywhere. Why that?

It tells us that the candidates are not using government resources to run campaigns. Usually, the party in power empowers its candidates with resources to run campaigns but that is not the case in Plateau State. That shows you the calibre of leadership we have; leadership that is prudent and accountable. The implication of what he said is that he was trying to urge us to do more in our campaigns than the opposition but you know that some people stashed money years back and they are bringing it out to print posters. We are not disturbed by that because where our posters should be is the hearts of men and women who are going to vote.

Are you satisfied with arrangements so far made by the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) concerning the 2023 polls?

I think INEC is doing well and I don’t think there is anything wrong that the electoral umpire (INEC) is doing.

