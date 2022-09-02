Cholera: Adamawa reports 2 deaths, 11 new cases

The Adamawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed that two persons were reported dead due to the current outbreak of cholera in two local government areas of the state. The Ministry also confirmed that already eleven cases were reported while the disease is said to have claimed more lives in adjoining communities of four local government areas in the state. A statement by Dr. Celine Laori, Director of Public Health of the Ministry in Yola revealed that it received reports of suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea in the two local government areas of Guyuk and Shelleng and other communities neighboring the two council areas. According to the statement, samples of over 20,000 population communities were collected and tested using both Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 7 were confirmed to be cholera cases.

It added that immediately on receipt of the information, public health emergency operation centre were activated even as the state rapid response team were put on high alert. Accordingly all the disease surveillance notification officers were directed to initiate proper investigation and conduct expanded event base surveillance in all the 21 local government areas of the state. The Ministry explained that medical consumables were procured and preposition at cholera treatment centers put case management.

