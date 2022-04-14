News

Cholera cases in Cross River, others unacceptable –NCDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday expressed concern over cholera cases in states with Cross River and Taraba leading. Ms Jessica Akinrogbe, the Senior Emergency Response Officer, NCDC, made the centre’s position known at the monthly meeting of WASH in the Emergency Working Group in Abuja. She said a total of 1,359 confirmed cases were reported from January 2022 till date. She added that no fewer than 31 deaths were recorded in 15 states, including Cross River, Taraba, Borno, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Kebbi, Rivers, Ondo and Lagos.

She said: “Out of these states, Cross River and Taraba had the highest cases of 558 and 282 respectively.’’ Akinrogbe said that the centre had deployed rapid response teams to the states to curtail the spread, adding that with the approaching rainy season, efforts must be geared toward preventing recurrence. She called on the states to step up their cholera preparedness and response plan and build capacities to manage emergencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Inflation drops to 17.75%, food prices rise by 21.83% –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

For the third consecutive time, Consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation has recorded a deceleration. The latest figure published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that it dropped to 17.75 percent in June further down from May figure of 17.93 percent. The figure in June is 0.18 percentage points lower […]
News

Yoruba nation agitators vow to protest on Sept 24

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Yoruba Nation agitators under the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination have vowed to stage a march on September 24 when President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. In a statement issued by NINAS Chairman and leader […]
News Top Stories

Nothing to celebrate, Nigeria must be restructured or it’ll sink –Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, MBF

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Isioma Madike, Oladipupo Awojobi, Emmanuel Masha, Kenneth Ofoma, Pauline Onyibe, Baba Negedu, Cephas Iorhemen and Adewale Momoh

The pan-Igbo socio- cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that at 61, Nigeria has nothing to celebrate. Ohanaeze, who spoke through her national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said that Nigeria should rather convert the celebration to a moment of deep sobering and reflection on the many socio-political and economic challenges obstructing her development since […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica