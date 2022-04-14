Cholera cases in Cross River, others unacceptable –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday expressed concern over cholera cases in states with Cross River and Taraba leading. Ms Jessica Akinrogbe, the Senior Emergency Response Officer, NCDC, made the centre’s position known at the monthly meeting of WASH in the Emergency Working Group in Abuja. She said a total of 1,359 confirmed cases were reported from January 2022 till date. She added that no fewer than 31 deaths were recorded in 15 states, including Cross River, Taraba, Borno, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Kebbi, Rivers, Ondo and Lagos.

She said: “Out of these states, Cross River and Taraba had the highest cases of 558 and 282 respectively.’’ Akinrogbe said that the centre had deployed rapid response teams to the states to curtail the spread, adding that with the approaching rainy season, efforts must be geared toward preventing recurrence. She called on the states to step up their cholera preparedness and response plan and build capacities to manage emergencies.

