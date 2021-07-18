News Top Stories

Cholera, causes of deaths in Enugu New Artisan Market –Health Commissioner

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is a Cholera outbreak in New Artisan Market, Enugu, which resulted in the death of seven people in the market with 19 sick persons identified with the symptoms of loose stool and vomiting. Confirming the Cholera outbreak in the market, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed that the Ministry’s rapid response team, upon receiving reports of the incident carried out an immediate investigation.

 

He said: “It was observed that the patients presented with sudden onset of passage of loose stool and vomiting. “The ill persons identified within the area were immediately and safely evacuated to the state teaching hospital and are receiving treatment, while health education on safe and hygienic practices, were given to the inhabit

 

