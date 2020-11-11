Metro & Crime

Cholera claims eight in Oyo LG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Cholera outbreak has killed at least eight people in Lagelu North Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State. The LCDA Secretary, Mudashiru Quamardeen, confirmed this to journalists yesterday in Ibadan.

This was contrary to the denial by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, who claimed that investigations already conducted revealed that nobody died of chol- era in the state. Reports had been rife that residents of Ariku and Lagun villages in the Lagelu North LCDA of Ibadan raised the alarm on Monday over the death of eight people as a result of a strange disease.

The residents said the eight people, including the old and the young, died within four days.Th e y added that 10 other people were hospitalised as a result of the outbreak. However, Quamardeen described the disease as cholera.

He said: “It is suspected cases of cholera because people are vomiting. We suspect it is a cholera outbreak. For now, eight people have died, 10 people are hospitalised now. They discharged two people yesterday (Monday). “The outbreak occurred in Lagelu North LCDA, and I am the caretaker Secretary in Lagelu North LCDA. Where the incident occurred happens to be my ward in Lagelu North LCDA.” Nevertheless, the Health Commissioner, Bello, said the story was not true, going by the investigations of the state government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How suspect made N120m from internet fraud – Police 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…recover building, cars worth N28.5m …as American woman held in hotel for 15 months rescued  The Force Headquarters, Sunday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, recovered a building, Toyota RAV-4 2015 model, as well as a Toyota Matrix 2002 model, from an internet fraud suspect, one Samson Inegbenosun, after his […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria@ 60: Lagos to hold restricted Independence Anniversary

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1, the Lagos State government Wednesday said it will hold a highly restricted anniversary in consonance with the COVID-19 protocols. Hence, the government said that will also change the venue of the annual ceremony from Ikeja Police College to the Agege Mini Stadium to ensure strict […]
Metro & Crime

Outrage as DCO asks rapist to marry 14-year-old victim

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Children advocates in Lagos State have expressed outrage after the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Shogunle Police Station allegedly backed the defilement of a 14-yearold girl. The DCO reportedly suggested that the over 40-year-old perpetrator should marry the victim to end the case. The suggestion, which negates the Child Rights Law, has gathered a storm, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: