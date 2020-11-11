Cholera claims eight in Oyo LG

Cholera outbreak has killed at least eight people in Lagelu North Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State. The LCDA Secretary, Mudashiru Quamardeen, confirmed this to journalists yesterday in Ibadan.

This was contrary to the denial by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, who claimed that investigations already conducted revealed that nobody died of chol- era in the state. Reports had been rife that residents of Ariku and Lagun villages in the Lagelu North LCDA of Ibadan raised the alarm on Monday over the death of eight people as a result of a strange disease.

The residents said the eight people, including the old and the young, died within four days.Th e y added that 10 other people were hospitalised as a result of the outbreak. However, Quamardeen described the disease as cholera.

He said: “It is suspected cases of cholera because people are vomiting. We suspect it is a cholera outbreak. For now, eight people have died, 10 people are hospitalised now. They discharged two people yesterday (Monday). “The outbreak occurred in Lagelu North LCDA, and I am the caretaker Secretary in Lagelu North LCDA. Where the incident occurred happens to be my ward in Lagelu North LCDA.” Nevertheless, the Health Commissioner, Bello, said the story was not true, going by the investigations of the state government

