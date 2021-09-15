Metro & Crime

Cholera claims over 150 lives in Niger – Commissioner

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

At least 150 persons have lost their lives in the wake of the cholera outbreak across the 25 local government areas of Niger State from April this year till date.

Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi said initially the disease was detected in about 18 councils but later spread to all the LGAs.

He explained in Minna at a Media Workshop and field trip reporting workshop organised by Pathfinder International, that unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government was able to tackle the outbreak adequately, while attributing it to human behaviours, environmental changes and open defecation among others.

According to him: “There is no local government in the state that has not been touched. We lost between 100 and 150 persons. Initially, we noticed it in 18 local governments and later it spread to all the 25 councils.

“And as part of our preparedness unlike COVID-19, it was highly anticipated due to human behaviours, environmental changes, we defecate everywhere, open defecation is still on the rampage. Government alone cannot do it, it’s everyone’s business.

“People need to have latrines or toilets in their homes because government cannot come and stop any one from open defecation.”

