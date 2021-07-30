Cholera: Death toll rises to 186 in Kano

No fewer than 186 people have lost their lives to cholera in Kano State, with about 17 local government areas actively affected as at the time of filling this report on Friday.

Dr. Basheer Lawan Muhammad, the state’s Epidemiologist and Incident Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Kano State Ministry of Health, told journalists on Friday that the disease had affected about 41 local government areas in the state, adding that prompt and proactive steps taken by the state government had brought it under control.