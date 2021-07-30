Metro & Crime

Cholera: Death toll rises to 186 in Kano

Posted on

No fewer than 186 people have lost their lives to cholera in Kano State, with about 17 local government areas actively affected as at the time of filling this report on Friday.

Dr. Basheer Lawan Muhammad, the state’s Epidemiologist and Incident Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Kano State Ministry of Health, told journalists on Friday that the disease had affected about 41 local government areas in the state, adding that prompt and proactive steps taken by the state government had brought it under control.

According to him, between March 9 and July 30, 2021, a total of 5, 536 cases of cholera were recorded.

He added that out of the above figure, 4, 977 were treated, while 186 people died.

He, however, stated that the large number of cholera victims were from within Kano Metropolis, as most cases were taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) located on France Road, Sabon Gari axis of the city.

