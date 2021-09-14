Cholera deaths hit 2,323 –NCDC

…as 3 states account for 53% of 69,925 suspected cases

No fewer than 2,323 persons have died as a result of cholera in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), between the beginning of the year and September 5, 2021.

This was contained in the cholera situation report and weekly epidemiological report for week 35, released yesterday, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Based on the cumulative summary of the epidemiological report, “as at 5th September 2021, a total of 69,925 suspected cases including 2,323 deaths (CFR 3.3%) have been reported from 25 states and FCT in 2021.

“Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, the age group 5 – 14 years is the most affected age group for both male and female. Of all suspected cases, 50% are males and 50% are females.”

According to the report, three states account for 53% of all cumulative cases; Bauchi State has the highest record of cholera with 18,132 cases, Kano is next with 10,187 cases, while Jigawa State follows closely in third place with 8,91cases.

Also, nine local government areas from across four states have reported more than 1,000 cases each with three LGAs from Bauchi State, two LGAs from Jigawa State, two LGAs from Zamfara State, one LGA from Kano State and one LGA from Katsina State.

The report further gave the breakdown as follows: “Twenty-five states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021.

These are Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara

“In the reporting week, 12 states reported 1,677 suspected cases – Bauchi (566), Katsina (282), Sokoto (258), Yobe (183), Borno (179), Niger (94), Kaduna (66), Adamawa (34), Gombe (8), Kano (4), Kebbi (2), and Nasarawa (1)

“There was a 58% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 35 (1,667) compared with week 34 (3,992)

“Bauchi (566), Katsina (282) and Sokoto (258) account for 66.3% of 1,667 suspected cases reported in week 35 “During the reporting week, 195 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted. RDT tests conducted were from Borno (179, results pending), Kaduna (8, 4 positive) and Adamawa (8, 6 positive).

A total of 12 Culture tests were conducted in Adamawa (8, 4 positive) and Kaduna (4, 4 positive)

“Of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6), Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.7%

“Two new states (Osun and Ekiti) reported cases though with dates of onset in weeks prior to week 35. The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response.”

Like this: Like Loading...