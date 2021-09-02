Cholera: Ending disease of poverty, poor sanitary conditions

With the rising cases of Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by the infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria, healthcare professionals said the seasonal disease often triggered by the onset of the rainy season, can be tracked and stopped. Part of the strategies to curb the deadly infection include long-term good governance, the provision of adequate housing in good environment, availability and use of portable water, the adoption of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene principles by the citizens, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

That Nigeria has continued to record rising new infections and preventable deaths from Cholera is not surprising. What is however worrisome is that in spite of expert advice and recommendations on the way forward to curb the menace from the disease, there hasn’t been encouraging implementation to end the scourge. Sadly, the current development on cholera has resulted in reactions from fellow citizens that beyond the weekly reports from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the rising Cholera infections and deaths are real.

Unlike widespread doubts cast over reported deaths from coronavirus, many Nigerians are disturbed about the impact of cholera in communities, particularly deaths being recorded in poverty-stricken areas, slums and far-to-reach areas without good sanitations. Going by the latest data issued by the NCDC, a total of 2,035 deaths from cholera were recorded in the country as of last Friday. According to the latest Cholera epidemic report issued on Monday, the total number of suspected cases of cholera infection in the 23 states of the federation was 58,698. The report disclosed that there was a 44 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (3,098 cases) as compared with week 32 (5,476 cases).

The NCDC report stated that, “As at August 27, 2021, a total of 58,698 suspected cases including 2,035 deaths (case fatality rate (CFR) 3.5 per cent) have been reported from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2021. There was a 44 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (3,098) compared with week 32 (5,476).”

The states with suspected cases of Cholera are: Bauchi (1,145), Katsina (691) and Zamfara (454) account for 73.9 per cent of 3,098 suspected cases reported in week 33. It stated that in the reporting week, “12 states reported 3,098 suspected cases including, Bauchi (1,145), Katsina (691), Zamfara (454), Yobe (216), Sokoto (196), Jigawa (187), Kano (80), Niger (79), Borno (30), FCT (11), Adamawa (6) and Kebbi (3). Of this, there were 35 RDT confirmed cases from Katsina (14), Yobe (7), Adamawa (6), Zamfara (4), Borno (2), Jigawa (1) and FCT (1).” Speaking on the development, a Consultant Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanju said based on the rising number of infections and reported deaths, cholera is no longer a stranger among members of the society in this clime.

“It is common knowledge that the disease is caused by bacteria which abounds in dirty and contaminated surroundings.” cholera is an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by infection of the intestine with vibrio cholerae bacteria. People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening. According, to Asiyanbi, many surroundings in the country can only be found in the habitations of the poor who do not have enough money to provide themselves with better living conditions.

“It is common sight to see many people build their own houses themselves and they also have to provide water for their consumption too. It is feasible to say that this water will not be as clean and potable as that that would be obtained from the government water corporations.” Hence, he noted that the amount of money spent on getting this unsafe water that later turns out to be the cause of their ill health arising from cholera, is appalling.

Some people are so poor that they cannot properly construct a place to deposit their faecal matter, resulting in this faecal matter thereafter finding its way into their drinking water sources and food and consequently causing them many different types of health discomforts including cholera. Data from the United Nations (UN) shows that in October 2019, Nigeria became the number one open defecation nation globally, passing India.

It is estimated that 50 million Nigerians (or 10 million households) defecate in the open. This situation has significant impact for the spread of cholera infection, considering that rainy seasons easily wash off the feaces which end up to contaminate water sources and food. The UN and its partners including Nigeria has adopted to end open defecation by 2030. On the contrary, the epidemiologist said if potable and clean water can be provided for the masses whether rich or poor, the bane of cholera will come to an end and the disease will no longer have a hold on the lives of thousands of people in the country.

“Everybody has a role to play in stopping the spread of this bacterium, vibrio cholera both in the short term and long term,” said Asiyanbi. He stressed that everybody has to play their parts well in order to make the society a place fit for human habitation. “The government has to help people to make clean water available at a modest cost and pollution-free environments as well.

“This will reduce the risks to their health and also lead to progress in the fight for good governance.” He called on the private sector to help out by giving back to the society. While their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) should be geared towards helping to move the society forward, he stressed that people have to pay for water and refusal to pay for safe water usually causes them setbacks in which most end up getting water through unwholesome channels.

However, the epidemiologist said funds for potable water production, sanitation, building habitable homes for residents and other amenities should be made available to the appropriate sources. While expressing the hope that there could be an end in sight of the cholera epidemic, the public health physician stated, “Safe water supply must be adequate in our society and water from every source must be properly treated including boiling to avoid bacteria which cause cholera.

In his words, he said, “Sanitation and the environment in which the water is being produced must be healthy enough for drinking.” He also mentioned the roles of individuals, families and some private sectors to help eradicate cholera, adding that while ensuring good governance is a long term plan, the short term plan should also be considered. Also contributing to how to tackle cholera, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu reiterated that the most effective way to address cholera in Nigeria is to ensure that everybody gets clean and potable water.

Speaking through a virtual broadcast on the Channels Television recently, Ihekweazu said for Nigeria to be able to achieve this goal, it would not be the responsibility of only the Federal Government; all hands have to be on deck to help make the potable water supply in Nigeria more trustworthy. To this end, he urged both the Federal states and local governments to play their parts as far as the provision of safe water is concerned.

“They should ensure that the constituents under them are working well and provide water for the people.” Even the common man is not left out as all hands have to be on deck to reduce the spread of cholera disease that has claimed the life of many Nigerians, he added.

