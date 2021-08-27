Cholera: Govs pledge to domesticate National Health Plan

State governors in the country have pledged to domestic the National Action Plan for Health Security to tackle the increasing cases of cholera outbreak in the country. The governors at the end of their meeting yesterday in Abuja also reiterated their commitment to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A communiqué by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, said the meeting was briefed by the Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib and Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab. According to Fayemi, the country recorded 47,000 cholera cases in 23 states while 3,363 vaccination sites across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT have been designated for the roll out of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination. He pledged the governors’ support to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to build core health security capacities in surveillance, laboratory network, emergency operations and workforce in all states of the country.

