Cholera kills 10 people in Benue communities, scores hospitalised

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

No fewer than 10 people have died following an outbreak of the deadly cholera disease in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State.
New Telegraph learnt that in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area alone, 51 cases were reported and seven people confirmed dead while at Abinsi, a community in Guma, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, three children were said to have died of the disease and over 25 victims receiving treatment.
Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, who confirmed the outbreak and deaths in the affected local governments, said the outbreak was dictated few days ago by his ministry.
“Yes, it is true. I personally visited the two places on Monday. Over 20 persons were treated in Agatu and more than 25 treated at Abinsi. Three children died of the disease at Abinsi and seven in Agatu, during the visit, we also provided medical consumables to the general hospital at Obagaji in Agatu Local Government in response to the disease.”
The items presented according to Dr. Ngbea were Ringer Lactate, IV cannula, Adhessive Plaster, ORS, Water Guard, 5 ml syringes, 2ml syringes, Zinc tablet, caps Doxycycline, tabs cypro and cotton wool.
Presenting the items to the management of the hospital, Dr. Ngbea, who was accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sir Andrew Amee and Director Public Health Dr. Terna Kur, appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for his prompt release of funds to ensure effective treatment of the people to curb the spread of the disease in the state.
Dr. Ngbea, who promised provision of test kits to the hospital immediately to enhance testing, also called on the 23 local government councils to support medical teams to respond effectively for the good of the people.

