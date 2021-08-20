Cholera kills 132 in 19 LGAs in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Thursday disclosed that cholera has killed 132 persons between April and August, across 19 local government areas of the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, made this known at a news conference, in Kaduna on Thursday.

The Commissioner said, 1,665 cases were recorded, out of which 842 have been treated and discharged from hospitals. She gave the names of some of the affected LGAs as Makarfi, Giwa, Chikun, Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna North, Kachia, Jaba, Kubau, Lere, Sanga, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna South, Kudan, Igabi, Soba and Kajuru. She also said the outbreak was caused by poor hygiene and lack of proper sanitation, adding that a rapid response team has visited the affected local government areas to access the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...