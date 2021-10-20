Cholera kills 25, records 500 cases in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government yesterday said it had recorded 500 cholera cases with 25 deaths since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September. The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Celine Laori, confirmed the development in Yola. Laori said the local government areas worst hit by cholera included Yola North, Girei and Lamurde respec tively.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September till date, we have recorded about 500 suspected cases and 25 deaths. Majority of those affected were treated and discharged.”

She called on the people of the state to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation, as well as ensure that food and water to be taken are safe. Meanwhile, Malam Audu Ali, a resident of Yelwa Ward in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, lost three children to cholera.

A source however, revealed that the incident occurred on Monday at the hospital, where the three children were rushed to for suspected cholera infection. Yesterday (Monday) morning, I left my house for my place of business and on my arrival, I received a call that three of my children, Muhammadu Audu, 10; Haruna Audu, 3; and Bilkisu Audu 4, were admitted in the hospital.

“I rushed to the hospital, where they were receiving medical treatment, unfortunately, two of them died yesterday (Monday) and today (Tuesday) in the morning, I lost the remaining one,” Ali said.

A medical personnel from Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and officials from World Health Organisation (WHO) were seen educating the family members and neighbours on ways to prevent further spread of the disease.

