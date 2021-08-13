Cholera kills 28 in Plateau

Plateau State has recorded 28 deaths and 1,415 cases following the outbreak of cholera in the state. Member representing Langtang North Central in the House of Assembly, Daniel Listick, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Jos on Thursday. Listick said based on the epidemiology data of cholera outbreak in the state on Tuesday, 16 local government areas were affected out of the 17. He added that out of the 1,415 cases, Jos North had the highest number of cases with 599, with Jos South and Bassa LGAs having 423 and 151 cases respectively. Other councils affected are Bokkos (58), Kanam (41), Shendam (30), Wase (26), Langtang North (23), Jos East (20), Riyom (14), Barkin Ladi (nine), Kanke (nine), Pankshin (seven), Quapan (two), Langtang South (two) and Mangu (one).

Like this: Like Loading...