Cholera kills 3, other critical cases reported in Abuja community

Cholera has once again reportedly killed three persons, with many others in critical condition in Kobi community, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The community, a densely populated rural settlement, a few kilometres from Asokoro District, is said to have been ravaged by cholera for the past two weeks without any proper action taken by the council authorities. A senior community health officer with the Kobi health centre who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the outbreak, stating that even the Madaki of the Community had lost his sister, while himself and his son were also infected.

The health officer disclosed that the Centre has inadequate facilities to care for patients, so can’t admit them, because of unavailability of cholera drugs in the centre. New Telegraph gathered that many critical cases had been referred to some private hospitals due to the on going industrial action by resident doctors, while some less acute cases are being managed by the affected people at their various homes. More scary is the disclosure that the cholera outbreak is not just in Kobi, but also ravaging the two neighbouring communities around the Asokoro District.

“Yes there is a cholera outbreak here in Kobi, we just referred one case to ECWA clinic Karu, because of the doctors’ strike. “I don’t have the accurate record of those that have died, but I know of one death, and in that same compound, about two person, I was able to manage one, but referred one to same ECWA Clinic.”

Like this: Like Loading...