Cholera kills 7 children in Cross River, says DG

The Director General (DG) of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Care Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, has confirmed the death of seven children from cholera in the state. Ekpenyong, who confirmed the deaths in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Calabar, said the agency recorded more than 600 suspected cases in the state between March and April. “Over 600 suspected cases were detected and we had a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) conducted on them. We also did a microscopic test and culture to have a true confirmation of the cases.

“We confirmed that most of the cases were not cholera related, though we had three active cases of the disease in Ogoja Local Government Area. “Whenever we go for medical outreach and detect suspected cases of cholera with symptoms such as diarrhoea, we take samples immediately. “Thereafter, the rapid diagnostic test is carried out and treatment initiated immediately.

“Over the past two months, we have actually had seven deaths occurring as a result of cholera,” she said. Ekpenyong added that treatment was initiated after samples were collected for microscopic test, but sadly however, some of the children died before the results were out. According to the director general, the children are the most vulnerable to diarrhoea, because they play mostly with dirt and still use their hands to eat without washing them.

