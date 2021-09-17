News

Cholera kills one as Ogun threatens to shut houses without toilets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Government yesterday threatened to shut houses without toilet facilities, this as cholera outbreak spread to Abeokuta, the state capital. One person has reportedly died while 17 others were hospitalised following the outbreak of the disease in Sabo area of the state capital. The disease had last week hit Magboro community in Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of the state, killing about 25 persons. Commercial motorcy-clists popularly known as Okada riders and scavengers who are of Hausa extraction were worst hit by the outbreak. New Telegraph gathered that the victims have been rushed to the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta, for treatment. The Special Adviser to the governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya handed down the threat when officials of the state stormed the Sabo community and commenced the fumigation and decontamination of homes and environment, as part of moves to curtail the outbreak. Oresanya warned against the abuse of the environment through indiscriminate dumping of refuse and open dedication. He also asked residents to always maintain good personal and environmental hygiene.

