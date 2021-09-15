Cholera: Ogun warns residents against unhygienic practices

Following the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country, the Ogun State government has called on residents to be wary of unhygienic practices capable of leading to infections and loss of lives. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this call on Tuesday when she paid an enlightenment visit to Sabo Community in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, where the disease was recently reported.

She warned residents to desist from poor hygiene which might introduce bacteria to their foods, unclean source of water, open defecation and indiscriminate waste disposal. She said the state government was working hard to ensure that no life was lost again to cholera. Coker said the state government had stationed an ambulance at the Sabo Primary Health Centre (PHC), while also supplying all necessary items for immediate treatment of the disease. She added that treatment could be accessed at the health facility and the State Hospital Ijaiye, free of charge.

