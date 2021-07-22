Health

Cholera outbreak: Death toll hits 60 in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The sudden outbreak of cholera in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has intensified over the weeks, with the death toll rising to 60.

This was disclosed on Thursday by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu who said that the administration has strenghtened commitment towards sensitization at the rural communities, within the six Area Councils.

Aliyu was represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo.

The minister disclosed this when he embarked sensitization at some communities, following more cholera and other severe acute diarrhoea diseases’ outbreaks in Pyakasa and Gwagwa respectively.

According to the minister, Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases, no deaths, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths, while Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths.

Also, Gwagwalada Area Council records 220 suspected cases with nine deaths, Kuje Area Council recorded 23 suspected cases with four deaths and Kwali Area Council recorded 37 suspected cases with three deaths.

Our Reporters

