Cholera outbreak: Eight hospitalized in Oyo community

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Eight persons were reported to be receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Kisi, a town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State following outbreak of cholera in Irepo Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the development in Ibadan was the Assistant Commandant and Head of Disaster Management of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Shehu Ibn Umar.

He said: “On the 20th of September 2021, at about 09:35hrs, our rescue team and nurses visited the General Hospital, Kisi, in order to know the extent at which the cholera epidemic has affected the populace.

“During the course of our investigation, the matron of the hospital, in person of Mrs. Tijani Aminat informed us that patients are being brought daily for treatment of cholera. As I am speaking to you now, eight patients are on admission and they are in stable condition.

“Our investigation further revealed that the causes of the disease include poor hygiene, open defecation, and eating of contaminated foods.”

He, however, said the rescue team of NSCDC had gone to the local government to discuss with Ministry of Health officials on the way out, adding that efforts were being intensified to sensitise the general public, especially residents of the state, on the importance of practicing proper hygiene and hygienic lifestyle.

