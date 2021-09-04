News

Cholera outbreak: FCTA to rehabilitate over 500 toilets, other projects in schools

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said it was swiftly moving to rehabilitate over 500 toilets, boreholes and other utilities across primary and post – primary institutions within the six area councils. This, it stated had become imperative to forestall the spread of cholera and other deadly infectious diseases already ravaging some parts of the territory. In recent times, cholera outbreak had claimed several lives in some of the communities around the territory.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who inaugurated an action committee formed bythe Area Councils Service Secretariat (ACSS), said the UNICEF reports that poor environmental sanitation and hygiene were responsible for the outbreak of the diseases, can’t be faulted. Adesola regretted that most of the projects, executed some years ago under the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were vandalised by unknown people up to 90 percent. While he charged members of the committee to be diligent in the assignment, in line with the terms of reference, he assured that the administration was working to ameliorate deplorable state of affairs in schools and communities.

‘‘A recent survey carried out in some communities of the FCT by ACSS, in line with its mandate shows that the 4-compartment toilet facilities and the solar powered boreholes are in a complete state of dilapidation, while over 90% have been vandalised. ‘‘It has become imperative to rehabilitate these boreholes in the FCT schools which will boost the FCT efforts in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic by providing portable water for hand washing and functional toilets in the schools.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rescue 200 kidnapped students in Niger, Buhari tells security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security and intelligence agencies to rescue the abducted 200 students of an Islamic school in Niger State.   According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping […]
News

Verve rewards 600 customers in Good Life Promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded 600 customers so far after the third weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo.   Verve rewarded the lucky cardholders at prize presentation ceremonies held in various locations across the country recently.   Among the 300 lucky cardholders that emerged winners of […]
News

Glo powers Super Story on TV

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In continuation of its robust support for arts and entertainment, the grand masters of data, Globacom, has been unveiled as the Headline sponsor of Super Story on African Independent Television (AIT) from September, 2020.   Super Story is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria. It has been receiving rave reviews […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica