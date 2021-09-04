Cholera outbreak: FCTA to rehabilitate over 500 toilets, other projects in schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said it was swiftly moving to rehabilitate over 500 toilets, boreholes and other utilities across primary and post – primary institutions within the six area councils. This, it stated had become imperative to forestall the spread of cholera and other deadly infectious diseases already ravaging some parts of the territory. In recent times, cholera outbreak had claimed several lives in some of the communities around the territory.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who inaugurated an action committee formed bythe Area Councils Service Secretariat (ACSS), said the UNICEF reports that poor environmental sanitation and hygiene were responsible for the outbreak of the diseases, can’t be faulted. Adesola regretted that most of the projects, executed some years ago under the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were vandalised by unknown people up to 90 percent. While he charged members of the committee to be diligent in the assignment, in line with the terms of reference, he assured that the administration was working to ameliorate deplorable state of affairs in schools and communities.

‘‘A recent survey carried out in some communities of the FCT by ACSS, in line with its mandate shows that the 4-compartment toilet facilities and the solar powered boreholes are in a complete state of dilapidation, while over 90% have been vandalised. ‘‘It has become imperative to rehabilitate these boreholes in the FCT schools which will boost the FCT efforts in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic by providing portable water for hand washing and functional toilets in the schools.’’

Like this: Like Loading...