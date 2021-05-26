Cholera outbreak kills 20, 322 cases recorded in Bauchi

No fewer than 20 people have been confirmed dead in a new cholera outbreak in Bauchi State within the last two weeks The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, made the confirmation, while addressing journalists yesterday.

He said so far, a total of 322 cases have been reported at the various health facilities across 20 local government areas in the state. Maigoro said the state’s Ministry of Health was notified of sporadic cases of gastroenteritis in Magami community, Burra ward of Ningi Local Government Area by the Area Health Officer in Burra district on May 11, following an increase in the number of cases above normal from the community.

He added that the index case was a 37 years old housewife who presented at Burra General Hospital on April 24, complaining of abdominal pains, watery diarrhoea and vomiting while she and others affected were successfully managed and discharged home.

