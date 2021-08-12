Cholera: Plateau records 28  deaths, 1,415 new cases

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State has recorded 28 deaths and 1,415 cases following an outbreak of cholera in the state.

Chairman House Committee on Health and Member Representing Langtang North Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Daniel Nanbol Listick disclosed this to New Telegraph in Jos on Thursday Morning.

Hon. Listick said as from Tuesday August 10, 2021 based on the Epidemiology data of cholera outbreak in the state shows 16 LGCs were affected out the 17 LGCs of the state and out of the 1,415 cases Jos North has the highest number with 599 cases while Jos South and Bassa local governments follow with 423 and 151 cases respectively.

Other local governments affected includes Bokkos (58), Kanam (41), Shendam (30), Wase (26), Langtang North (23) and Jos East (20).

Others include Riyom (14), Barkin Ladi and Kanke (9), while Pankshin (7), Quapan and Langtang South two each and Mangu has one case.

He said the State House of Assembly Committee on Health is is doing everything possible to support the Ministry of Health in handling the outbreak.

