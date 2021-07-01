Cholera: Prevention, key to curb new cases, deaths

The number of cholera cases in the country tends to increase with the onset of the rainy season. Although its incidence may not have reached an alarming level presently, without preventive measures and prompt medical interventions experts warn the infection has potential to spread more rapidly, sending affected citizens to untimely death, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI and MICHAEL ADEDIRAN

A recent alert by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has become the wake-up call for Nigerians to take prompt measures to prevent more citizens from coming down with cholera infection caused by a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae. Going by the Situation Report the NCDC issued on June 21, in the last one month, an increasing number of cholera cases have been reported across states, with the infections spreading across seven states of the federation. “The most affected states are Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Zamfara, Bayelsa and Kaduna.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu who confirmed the development in a statement, said although, the country has reported 10,833 suspected cholera cases in 2021, only 112 cases have been laboratory confirmed while 289 deaths Nigeria have been recorded in the country so far.

A critical look at the number of confirmed cases and deaths, could suggest that cholera deaths in the country this year may not have attained the alarming level, the main challenge is that the infection has potential to spread more rapidly in both affected states and even extend into new communities and states, while sending citizens to untimely death. According to a Public Health Physician, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, the best strategy to curb cholera is to prevent rapid infection of the disease so as to keep the number of new cases down. The deadly effects of cholera disease are the result of a toxin the bacteria produces in the small intestine.

The toxin causes the body to secrete enormous amounts of water, leading to diarrhoea and a rapid loss of fluids and salts (electrolytes). It is caused by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. According to Olugbogi, cholera, presents as water stool; when someone is having cholera he/she will have several stool and vomit a lot as well.

The diarrhoea arising from cholera is frequently described as ‘rice water’ in nature and may have a fishy odour it is characterised with vomiting of clear fluid and the stooling. Also, the patient can present with high fever, severe drowsiness, convulsions, weakness and could go into a coma.

Highlighting the danger of cholera, Olugbogi said the infection can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. Also, “Cholera kills faster than HIV/AIDS within weeks and days or hours. “When Cholera infected persons stool or vomit severally they become weak and lose minerals in the body which can make them pass away.” Facts from the WHO shows that the cholera bacteria is passed through faeces (poop) and spread by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated by the faeces (poop) of an infected person. This occurs more often in under-developed countries lacking proper water supply and appropriate sewage disposal.

Sadly, the current situation of limited supply of safe water in Nigeria is a matter of grave concern, considering it could result to cholera outbreak. Presently, Nigeria is offtrack and a long way from meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets on universal access to water, said Evelyn Mere, WaterAid Nigeria country director. Olugbogi said, most people in the country don’t have access to good water which is limited in the rural communities. Furthermore, the public health physician said, “To prevent cholera we should stop open defecation anyhow in the communities.

“A lot of people choose to defecate in the open; most people particularly in far-to-reach areas don’t use toilets.” Open defecation is the human practice of defecating outside (‘in the open’) rather than into a toilet. People may choose fields, bushes, forests, ditches, streets to defecate, with dare consequences on health. Data from the WHO shows that as at 2015, around million people in Nigeria defecate in the open. Olugbogi noted that the practice of not washing foods and other con-sumables with clean water could result to cholera to the body system.

“Mostly water including stream, tap, well, among others, have a high level of contamination, which could result to cholera infection,” added the public health physicians. On the reasons why Nigeria is currently recording cholera infections now, the public health physician said, “When it rains the water washes dirt, faecal matter or poop as well as materials from the waste bin of every community into available clean water.

Consequently, food items which are consumed through the mouth get contaminated. Besides, the NCDC said the number of cholera cases tend to increase with the onset of the rainy season. As part of strategy to curb cholera infection in the country, the NCDC has activated a multi-sectoral National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Given the risk of large outbreaks across states, the NCDC activated the EOC. The EOC is co-led with the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, given the link between cholera and water, sanitation and hygiene. The director general of the NCDC, said that the national EOC has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the ongoing cholera outbreak.

This includes the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to support the response at the level of states, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, the scale up of risk communications, amongst other activities. Additionally, Ihekweazu stated that the resources that have been developed as part of Nigeria’s COVID- 19 response are being used to strengthen the response to the cholera outbreak.

“This includes the digitalisation of the national surveillance system, establishment of laboratories and treatment centres, training of health workers, among others.” Considering that the risk of death from cholera is higher, when treatment is delayed, the NCDC said it is very important to visit a health facility if you have symptoms such as watery diarrhoea and vomiting.

The NCDC also urged members of the public to be aware of the risk of cholera disease and adhere to the following precautionary measures to ensure safety: boil and store water in a clean and safe container before drinking; prepare, cook and store food safely; and wash hands frequently with soap under clean running water to prevent infectious diseases including cholera. “This is especially important after defecation and before handling food or eating,” advised Ihekweazu.

Similarly, the statement urged people to avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping which contribute to the spread of cholera. Furthermore, the NCDC called on healthcare workers to have a high index of suspicion for cholera, and maintain universal care precautions at all times. “The NCDC continues to advocate for improved access to clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene. “This is a critical measure to prevent cholera cases and outbreaks.

“We urge state governments to continue to provide access to clean water for citizens. On his part, Olugbogi said, “You can protect yourself and your family from cholera by using only water that has been boiled, water that has been chemically disinfected or bottled water.

“Be sure to use bottled, boiled, or chemically disinfected water for the following purposes: drinking, preparing food or drinks, making ice, brushing your teeth, washing your face and hands, washing dishes and utensils that you use to eat or prepare food, and washing fruits and vegetables.”

Olugbogi advised Nigerians to disinfect water so as to make it safe for consumption; boil it for one minute (or three minutes at higher temperature), filter it and use a commercial chemical disinfectant to purify it. With the above measures in place, the medical experts affirmed that they will go a long way to curtail the impact of cholera on citizens.

