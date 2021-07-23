Metro & Crime

Cholera spreads, kills 60 in Abuja

At least 60 people have so far been killed in the outbreak of cholera in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this, said the administration had strengthened commitment towards sensitisation at the rural communities, within the six Area Councils. Aliyu spoke through the Acting Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo. The minister disclosed this when she embarked on sensitisation in some communities, following the spread of cholera and acute diarrhoea diseases in Pyakasa and Gwagwa. Aliyu said Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases but no death, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths, while Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths. According to her, the Gwagwalada Area Council records 220 suspected cases with nine deaths, Kuje Area Council records 23 suspected cases with four deaths and Kwali Area Council records 37 suspected cases with three deaths. She added: “We must take every necessary step to curb further spread.” The minister also urged FCT residents and critical stakeholders to publicise the message of cholera disease prevention, proper sanitation with practice of hand hygiene in their respective communities.

