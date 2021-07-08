Metro & Crime

Cholera: Three dead, 12 hospitalised in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Three persons have been confirmed dead and 12 hospitalised in a cholera outbreak in Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The state’s Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu confirmed the outbreak.

He, however, said, the disease has been brought under control.

Nnabu, who briefed journalits immediately after the visit of the state’s epidemologist to the area on Thursday, said although three deaths and 12 suspected cases are being handled at the Agba General Hospital, sensitization and enlightenment have been given to the people of the area on how best to prevent the spread which he said included keeping their environment clean and hygienic, drinking safe water and good preservation of food items.

He  maintained that the three deaths recorded were because of the the refusal of the patients to go to hospital for treatment.

On those that were admitted and likely cases that may occur, Nnabu directed that they should be treated free of charge.

He implored the people to report any case of cholera to the nearest health facility or go straight to the General Hospital were drugs have been provided for the treatment.

