Choose you today, whom to serve

Joshua, the spiritual, political, and military leader of Israel who took over from Moses and eventually led them into the Promised Land knew the benefits accruable to whoever sincerely chooses to obey and serve the Almighty God, our creator.

Hence, no sooner had the people settled down in the Promised Land than he convening them into a national conference in Schechem where he reviewed the goodness of God to them recalling how God, with eagle hands rescued them from the land of bondage in Egypt.

God ravaged and destabilized the Egyptians through plagues drowning them finally at the Red; he fought the battles and brought them to the Promised Land. Having refreshed their minds on the remote and current exploits of God he them asked them to make a choice on whom to serve thus in the Bible book of Joshua 24:14-15 saying, “Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord.

15 And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Joshua emphatically asked the Israelites to choose between the gods of the Amorites in whose land they dwell, the one they served in Egypt or the Supreme God of Abraham who brought them out of the

bondage in Egypt but for him and his family they have chosen to serve the Lord, the Almighty God who delivered them out of Egypt. The Israelites out of their own freewill unanimously took decision to worship the Supreme God of Abraham. Nobody has ever served the Lord and regretted it.

Abraham obeyed and worshipped God even to the point of nearly using his only son for a burnt offering. God promised him thus in Genesis 22: 15-18, saying, “And the angel of the Lord called unto Abraham out of heaven the second time, 16 And said, By myself have I sworn, saith the Lord, for because thou hast done this thing, and hast not withheld thy son, thine only son: 17 That in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as the stars of the heaven, and as the sand which is upon the sea shore; and thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies; 18 And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.”

Following this pronouncement, the Bible records in Genesis 24 that Abraham was well stricken in age and God has blessed him in all things.

This is the dividend of serving the Lord. Job worshipped the Lord and God made him the richest man in the East. God took Enoch to heaven alive because he pleased him.

Although there is freedom of choice, even our Lord Jesus Christ is calling everybody to come unto him that he will give all rest, it is optionally compulsory to make the right choice to serve the Lord now grace is available because anyone who fails to come to Jesus now will eventually meet him when he will be judging the quick and the dead.

At that time the grace must have been removed and everyone must give account of his or her life on earth. You need to choose to serve God now Jesus is calling you.

Sunday is the day God set aside for congregational fellowship with him but many people will abandon that meeting with their creator to go into market, some will prefer going to play football while many others will go into doing something else in place of serving God.

This is unfortunate because hell fire awaits whoever fails to serve God now. Retrace your steps now, repent of your sins, and accept Jesus Christ now so that you will make heaven eventually. Jo

