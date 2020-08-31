Metro & Crime

Chopper crash: Lagos begins reconstruction of damaged fence

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has commenced the reconstruction of the  fence of buildings damaged by the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into a residential areas in Opebi area of Ikeja, the state capital.

Following the tragic crash that claimed the lives of the three people on board, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday visited the site of the crash at Salvation Road in Opebi area of the state, 24 hours after the incident, to assess the extent of damage caused by the crash.

 

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency  Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this, said that reconstruction of the fence was in line with the governor’s pledge to rebuild the damaged structures.

 

Sanwo-Olu while speaking to journalists after looking round the crash site and meeting with the owners of the affected buildings, promised that Lagos State government will carry out integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.

 

Sanwo-Olu had said.“From Monday, we will start rebuilding the damaged structure and also assist in any areas the owners of the buildings need our assistance. We will also assist the senior citizens wherever they need help. We know that the incident has had some impact on them. We will give them whatever support we can give them to reduce their psychological, physical and emotion hardship, which may have been caused by the incident. We would be doing that for them as a government. The whole essence of governance is to ensure that once your citizens are affected like this, government need to rise up.”

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended all the federal and state agencies for their quick response by moving to the site of the crash shortly after the helicopter crash.

 

“I want commend all our frontline workers, all the emergency staff that turned up yesterday with citizens in the neigbourhood that turned out in large number to help,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]
Metro & Crime

Village head arrested for defiling biological daughter

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State have arrested the Baales of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode-Egbado area, Chief Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old biological daughter (name withheld). The village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into the police station in Owode Egbado. After initial denial […]
Metro & Crime

Bobi reserve: Niger gives Fulani herdsmen condition for admittance

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

As part of efforts at developing the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed it will admit only herders who have productive and genuine intents into the grazing reserve. The government over the weekend said during a stakeholders meeting with the Fulani Herdsmen organised to boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: