Chopper crash: Lagos begins reconstruction of damaged fence

The Lagos State government has commenced the reconstruction of the fence of buildings damaged by the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into a residential areas in Opebi area of Ikeja, the state capital.

Following the tragic crash that claimed the lives of the three people on board, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday visited the site of the crash at Salvation Road in Opebi area of the state, 24 hours after the incident, to assess the extent of damage caused by the crash.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this, said that reconstruction of the fence was in line with the governor’s pledge to rebuild the damaged structures.

Sanwo-Olu while speaking to journalists after looking round the crash site and meeting with the owners of the affected buildings, promised that Lagos State government will carry out integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.

Sanwo-Olu had said.“From Monday, we will start rebuilding the damaged structure and also assist in any areas the owners of the buildings need our assistance. We will also assist the senior citizens wherever they need help. We know that the incident has had some impact on them. We will give them whatever support we can give them to reduce their psychological, physical and emotion hardship, which may have been caused by the incident. We would be doing that for them as a government. The whole essence of governance is to ensure that once your citizens are affected like this, government need to rise up.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended all the federal and state agencies for their quick response by moving to the site of the crash shortly after the helicopter crash.

“I want commend all our frontline workers, all the emergency staff that turned up yesterday with citizens in the neigbourhood that turned out in large number to help,” he said.

