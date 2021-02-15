Business

Chopper crash: Linkage Assurance settles N375m claims

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

CASUALTY

Two crew members died on the spot while the passenger, who chartered it, later died in an hospital

 

As part of its obligations to policyholders, Linkage Assurance Plc has settled the hull claims for the helicopter that crashed in Lagos last year.

 

The underwriting firm disclosed this while hosting members of the Lagos Area Council of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

 

According to the Managing Director, Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, the underwriting firm insured 100 per cent the chopper that crashed in the Opebi area of Ikeja killing three people. Braie said: “We had the largest aviation treaty in the market last year, and this year we about the highest in fire treaty.

 

So, we are ready to serve you well. “Linkage insured 100 per cent of the helicopter that crashed last year in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos and has settled the hull claim of N375  million and about concluding the settlement of the passenger liability claim of $300,000 for the three passengers that died in that unfortunate incident.”

 

New Telegraph recalled that the helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation had departed Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with one passenger onboard. It was gathered that the copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area. Two crew members died on the spot while the passenger, who chartered it, later died in an hospital.

 

Each of the victims is expectd to receive $100,000 insurance claim, according to global aviation standard. Meanwhile, while appreciating the brokers for the continuous growth of the underwriting firm, the managing director said its focus going into 2021 and beyond would be to strengthen the relationship by continuously providing efficient services and meting claims obligations promptly.

 

Braie said: “Linkage Assurance Plc recognises the pivotal role of the broker’s community in the growth of insurance business and that is why we decided that apart from hosting the national body, we would go a step further to host the various Area Councils across the country.

 

“So far, we have done this in Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and now Lagos. If not for the COVID-19 that broke last year, which affected businesses all over the word including Nigeria, we would have covered more states.”

 

According to him, Linkage Assurance is still very committed to achieving this objective because of the importance it places on brokers as her strategic partners, as it is committed to delivering on the promises of her vision and mission statements.

 

He also disclosed that Linkage from its unaudited result for the year 2020 grew its gross premium written by 28 per cent from N6.5 billion in 2019 to N8.3 billion. This is as Linkage also achieved profit before tax of N2.5 billion, and paid out claims amounting to N2.4 billion during the same period.

 

“These are indications that we are poised to provide robust and efficient insurance service to the Insuring public. “We have robust reinsurance in place. For year 2021, our fire treaty is abut the largest in the market and we settle our claims promptly.

 

For businesses placed with Linkage, I say, go to bed and sleep with your two eyes closed because when there is claim, we will settle. “We could not have done all these without the partnership of the brokers and in line with our strategic focus for the year, we intend to deepen the level of our relationship with the brokers,” he noted.

 

On recapitalisation exercise in the industry, Braie said “we achieved the first phase of our recapitalization of N5 billion even before the deadline of December 2020 set by NAICOM from internal funds.

 

We are all aware that there is a court injunction in force regarding the capitalisation, but we are committed to concluding the second phase on or before this first quarter 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Sustaining broadband penetration drive

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO reports

With a target of 70 per cent penetration by 2025, Nigeria has embarked on another auspicious journey in realising its ubiquitous broadband vision. Pivotal to the realisation of this dream is the Nigerian Communications, which, as telecoms regulator, has been spearheading the project through various initiatives. SAMSON AKINTARO reports   Broadband penetration in Nigeria has […]
Business

Dollar squeeze chokes Nigeria’s economy as recession looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s foreign-currency shortage is squeezing the life out of Africa’s biggest economy. Banks won’t honor card payments, foreign investors can’t get their money out and manufacturers are unable to import vital raw materials as output hurtles toward a second contraction in four years, reports Bloomberg. Dependent on oil exports for half of its revenue, […]
Business

FMBN: Banks, insurers express interest in statutory roles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In an effort to reposition the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for better performance, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that commercial banks and insurance companies have shown more interest in playing their statutory roles.   According to him, this is part of efforts to reset FMBN and the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica