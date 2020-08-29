Chopper crash: Sanwo-Olu orders integrity test on buildings

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, visited the scene of a helicopter crash in the Opebi area of the state.

On Friday a Bell 206-B3 helicopter crashed into a fence separating two houses at 16A, Salvation Road, Opebi, on Friday.

The copter with Nationality Registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation was about two minutes to reach its destination at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport when it crashed.

The copter had three persons aboard and while two crew members died on the spot, the survivor in a critical condition died a few hours later at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who sympathised with the families of the victims, said he has ordered an integrity test to be conducted on the affected buildings.

“I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathise with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.

“I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident,” the governor tweeted.

