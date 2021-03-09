Business

Chorabik: Why e-commerce survived COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The internet changed our day-to-day lives, as did COVID-19.
e-commerce was already an essential way of shopping for millions before March of 2020, but it is now the only way a lot of people can shop.
To offer a solution for customers and aspiring business owners, Cohen Branden Chorabik is opening new doors in the world of e-commerce.
When it comes to online retailers, a lot of people immediately think of one particular juggernaut: Amazon. Not only is this the one-stop-shop for billions of people, but it is also a source of income for countless others.
Amazon provides sellers an excellent platform for bringing in revenues, but Cohen wanted to give those entrepreneurs an option for higher sales.
As people were in a position requiring them to shop online, there was a solution that provided benefits for both buyers and sellers.
Cohen is the Chief Marketing Officer of Smart FBA.
In a short time, this company has grown exponentially.
The pandemic boosted rather than crippled its operations due to the importance of e-commerce during lockdowns.
In fact, a much-needed new warehouse was recently acquired in Portland, OR. Today, Smart FBA assists over 200 clients in getting items to their customers.
This process is called Amazon automation.
Smart FBA walks clients through setting up an Amazon store, procuring popular “restricted” brands, achieving higher profit margins, and scaling up customer storefronts.
All the sellers have to do is register for an Amazon store, get approved to sell their products, then order the retail items from Smart FBA at wholesale prices.
The advantage with Cohen’s firm is they can offer storefronts the hottest brands on the market, meaning these retailers have less competition.
If you’re wondering what brands fall under this list, think names like Calvin Klein, DKNY, Timberland, Nike, Adidas, and Reebok.
Smart FBA offers a complete e-commerce solution as the service goes far beyond providing goods. This includes Amazon store settings, product research, inventory management, repricing, live customer service, order processing, package tracking, managing returns, customer feedback, and overall metrics.
With 100% fulfillment by Amazon and total compliance to Amazon policies, Smart FBA is a solution provider for merchants and customers.
With e-commerce being more important than ever before, it is behind-the-scenes companies like this that make sure consumers get the goods they need.
It also provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs in even the most challenging of economic times.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Lender emerges ‘Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank  Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker, according to a statement by the lender.   It said the announcement was made at the Asian Banker’s Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony held last Thursday.   Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards […]
Business

Restrictions slow Africa’s aviation rebound

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

    The damage to air travel from COVID-19 extends into the long-term as African air travel is severely impacted with a slow rebound of the continent’s airlines, Wole Shadare writes   Slow measures The commercial aviation industry rebound from COVID-19 is underway, with the number of airline flights starting to gradually increase, but widespread […]
Business

BoI, Ekiti fault reports on recruitment, training

Posted on Author Our Reporters

F9ollowing increasing cases of scam advertisements purportedly for employment purpose, the management of Bank of Industry (boI) has faulted one of such placed by unknown person(s) for recruitment into the organisation. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the bank said the attention of the bank was drawn to advertisements and letters on a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica