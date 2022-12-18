Chosen Church, evidence of God’s existence – Pastor Muoka

As the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry across the globe celebrates God’s goodness in 20 years of existence, the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, speaks on the realisation of the 10 billion souls mandate, aloofness of Christians in political participation, several failed schemes of detractors in pulling down the church and other matters. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reportshe

Congratulations on the Church’s 20 years anniversary. What is the present intensity of the Church’s vision of 10 billion souls?

That vision is still on course by God’s grace. Talking of cable television we made it to be hot merchandise. Many people started utilising the cable because of the Lord’s Chosen. That saved us from adversaries of the enemy. When we came on board we saw that Christianity was not affecting people the way it should be. So we took hold of cable television and went everywhere maintaining the standard by the grace of God.

We preach the gospel and many lives get affected through our preaching. The church is in the whole federation of Nigeria, Africa, Middle East, Asia, North and South America, Australia, etc. We are in over 100 nations of the world and by the grace of God I have travelled to these places in the course of preaching the gospel. We can say that we are in the whole continents of the world today in less than two decades of operation. And what happens to the ministry is just God and that is why this apron I’m wearing says, ‘only God can do this.’ This church is an evidence that God exists.

What is the state of things between you and the man who claimed to have invested in co-establishing the church?

The person who claimed that he helped to establish the church invested nothing in it. As regards my relationship with him, I am not in enmity with him. In fact, there was a period when he came up to say that what he said before was a lie. Of which the press published the confession he made. When somebody has amended his way, I have no problem with such a person. My prayer is that he will be saved and make heaven at last.

How did you manage what followed after leaving your former place of worship?

While I was in my former ministry, by grace of God I served God with all my heart. Some of the people saw me as being serious for God and they were wondering how I took everything I was doing in that church so seriously. The issue is that whatever one will be in life or whatever God wants you to be in life wherever you are you will do the same thing. I was not paid for doing what I was doing for the church. I served God with all my heart even with my money. When I started serving in that ministry God started magnifying the ministry and if somebody is useful to you and reportshe is leaving you after serving you well you will feel the pain the moment you hear that the person is leaving you. Again, it depends on the grace you have to be able to manage the situation.

When I answered the call, I resigned and they accepted my resignation but they were still not convinced until they started hearing how God was using us in the new place. They were not comfortable and I don’t blame them for that. Likewise here, if any of the pastors is going I would pray and let them know what God told me and if they insist I will call you and advise you and even give you money so that I can part of your success. But the point is that they didn’t manage it well and it affected them in a negative way.

I even went back to the church and I said what was the misunderstanding that I was hearing. I told you I was going and you allowed me and for that reason I went to some men of God to seek counsel from them. In fact, I went to one real man of God and I narrated to him my story and asked him to counsel me as a father, if I did anything wrong, because the person I went to seek counsel from was same person that my principal came out from so he could advise us as a father and all what he shared with me I took to my former church.

How do you manage negative reports, allegations and other challenges in your present ministry?

Managing crises or challenges is not man’s duty but God. The way God helped me to manage the crisis that came my way. In fact, our members are being persecuted anywhere they go, and sometimes when they enter bus people would challenge and shame them. I would tell them to wear their apron that had the inscription, ‘God has the answer’ and ensure that they speak no word to anyone. God himself answered them because during that period it was terrible. So the way I managed the challenges that came my way was going everywhere preaching the gospel and the bible says, ‘by their fruits you shall know them’, that was how we managed detractors until God said it was over and it was over. In fact God used them to advertise us.

Some Christian groups have expressed concern over the non-interest of many Christians in politics, reason for non-Christians dominating the political space. What is your take?

The business of the church is soul winning and every other thing is a distraction.

But it is contained in the Scripture that when the unrighteous are on the throne the people mourn. Also the policies made could as well affect the Church. Does it also mean you won’t encourage your members to go into politics?

Going into politics depends on the individual but for me I don’t think I will encourage our members to go into politics, because the Bible has a place for the believers and any believer that goes against it will suffer the effect. The Bible admonishes, ‘Don’t be unequally yoked with unbelievers, for what fellowship have righteousness and iniquity? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?’ If you break that yoke the serpent will bite you.

We cannot help God and whatever you want to do in life be guided by God and let the will of God be done. If you want to help God he will leave you because God is an all sufficient God. He is all wise God and you have to work according to his will if you go away from his word you will reap whatever you sow. Many people that have done that have paid the price. Anybody that is interested I will counsel you and show you God’s standard. If you are a politician and you come to church for prayers I will pray for you but God has the final say in your life. I cannot call you to become a governor or president. So politics, the world and Christ are poles apart. The ways of the world are not the ways of God.

The mainstream churches have mandatory retirement age for their members, specifically, do you have a retirement programme in this ministry and how would you want to retire?

For Born Again Christians we do things as we are led by the spirit of God and not by the flesh. The people of the world have their own retirement age and whatever they do, but we also are led by God to do whatever he wants us to do for him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...