Chrisland College Sex Video: A plaque for failed parenthood

C hrisland College, Lekki, Lagos State is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. This time, it is about a story too dirty to be written down or told orally. A 13-year old college girl is involved in a pornographic video clip which is trending globally. The sexual act was said to have taken place in the Dubai, the United Arab Emirates between 10th and 13th March, 2022 where the pupils were for a “competition”. Even though the nature of the competition, the sponsors of the competition and the prizes to be won at the competition are yet to be disclosed, one clear significance of the entire development is that our parents/teachers have failed.

I have severally advocated the importance of positive parenting; and I hold that the collapse of the Nigerian value system and the implosive future that lies before us is as a result of the failure of positive parenting. Positive parenting has been sacrificed at the altar of economic and career pursuits. The internet and peer groups have taken over the role of parents; and parents have transformed into mere automated teller machines. Being that, parents simply work to earn money which they dispense to the children upon demand.

This is why parents would easily pay millions of naira to have their children participate in a nebulous uncensored competition in Dubai, rather than have them stay at home during the children’s holidays. A proper assessment of the Chrisland College girl sex video shows that those children were independent children abandoned at their infantile whims both at home and in school.

Parents are so busy with economic and career engagements that they have no time for the children who are left at the mercies of nannies and house helps. In fact, oftentimes, these parents become so exhausted at their respective business places or offices that when they return home, they come in weak and uncoordinated and unable to comprehend danger signals in the psychology and character of their children.

We have seen parents who were not aware that their teenage girls were pregnant until the second trimester of the pregnancy. This is in spite of the physiological and psychological changes that come with pregnancy. There are also parents who did not know that their male children had been initiated into cult groups and even criminal gangs until the children were arrested in security raids by law enforcement agents. Such parents always plead that they did not take notice of the marks of initiation, queer behaviours and the deviant slant in dress patterns of their children which characterize members of cult groups. Let us examine the case of the Chrisland College girl and her colleagues in the Dubai sex “competition”. The age of the girl in the sex video has been put at between 10 and 14 years. A 14-year old girl has a social media handle with “Bhadgurl4k” which translates “Bad girl f…” as profile name.

In the account, she displays lewd semi-nude videos and pictures of herself. Even the mother claims ignorance of that account, what about her dress patterns which are see-through and skimpy dresses with weird and lewd accoutrements like waist beads to announce her low moral level to the world!

Who inspects the contents of the girl’s mobile telephone? Why would the girl give his charger to the boy and go to collect the charger in their toilet alone at night? Why did she not inform the teachers who accompanied them to the competition? Obviously, this was a girl who was neither taught nor knew where to draw the line. Or who willingly submitted to a premeditated and well-planned sexual competition.

Either way, the parents of the girl failed and she was the evidence of that failure! What about the male counterparts of the girl? Their parents failed as well in their duty of positive parenting. Are the “strangers” who call themselves the parents of the boys aware that their lads were so dexterous in “the other room” affairs as well as in drugs? What type of supervision were the teachers and organizers giving the children? Where were the teachers when the pupils arranged, met and began to play the “truth or dare” sexual game? Or were the teachers and organisers of the game ensconced in their own immoral game and could not take notice of what their pupils were doing? How did drugs get into the children’s apartment? Why did the Chrisland College authorities give punishment to the pupils and spare the teachers? So many questions begging for answers! The unfortunate Chrisland College sex video and similar developments are warning signs that this generation of parents and teachers have failed in their God-given duty of positive parenting.

The first duty of parents/teachers to their children is to raise and feed their children’s affective domains with standard moral values. Parents equally owe the society the ultimate duty to raise good citizens for them. The collapse of good parenting if not remedied like an emergency is the last straw that will break the back of our collapsing society.

