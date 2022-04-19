Education

Chrisland decries moral decadence in society, set for holistic education

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The owners and management of Chrisland Group of Schools, owners of Chrisland Nursery & Primary Schools, Chrisland Secondary Schools in Lagos and Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State have bemoaned what they described as the increasing moral decadence among the younger ones in Nigerian society.

 

This as the Advisory Board of the Schools said there was the urgent need to offer education that would inculcate the right values in the children with a view to bridging the gaps in character upbringing and their conduct as the future of the country.

“Chrisland Schools is not immune from the behavioural challenges in the society, but we try as much as possible to tackle and prevent in order to initiate strategic activities that would shape their character and capacity to move forward,” the Board noted, even as the Board expressed determination to churn out students with the right value system through curricula that will focus more on holistic and all-round education.

 

The Board, however, insisted that Chrisland Schools are set out to build disciplined and young men and women, who are imbued with all areas of core value of discipline, integrity, honesty, hard work and capacity for good character, and would stand against all temptations to resist immorality in the society, such as drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime/ bullying, sexual abuse and ritual killings, among others.

 

Towards this end, the Advisory Board, as part of activities lined up for the 45th anniversary of Chrisland Schools, billed for October, outlined the plans to bring the media (town) to interact with students (gown) during the event.

 

This, according to Mr. Akin Fadeyi, a member of the Advisory Board and Convener of the media session, who disclosed during a zoom virtual interactive session with some journalists that activities already lined up for the anniversary, would focus extensively on other aspects and areas of students’ development outside what they are taught or learned in the classroom.

 

During the interactive sessions withstudents, hesaidthattheselected media partners would teach them on variousaspectsof lifeandcompetence that would shape their character and impactpositivelyonthestudents. “We want to partner the media on this aspect of students’ character and moral growth and development. We want inputs from the media. Our students will be happy to learn from the media experts,” Fadeyi added.

 

However, the Managing Director of ChrislandSchoolsandamember of the Board, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, described the partnership with the media as a right step in the right direction, which will go a long way, through sharing of experience, in moulding the students’ character and reshaping their moral rectitude.

 

On the achievements of the university, the Board recalled that the university had secured the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation and approval to commence Law programme

 

The university, which took off just two Colleges – College of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, and the College of Natural and Applied Sciences – during its inception in 2015/2016 academic session has grown into three colleges, that of Basic Medical Sciences, as well as the College of Law as the fourth college

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NUC issues directives on safe reopening of varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,  Abuja

Following a significant decline in the number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country, the National Universities Commission (NUC), has released new directives to Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities for the safe reopening of schools.   A memo addressed to the Vice-Chancellors, the Commission signed by Director Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, directed universities […]
Education

Kwara SUBEB holds first debate for public school students

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board has flagged off a public debate competition for students of Junior Secondary schools in the state. The debate began with three selected schools in Ilorin East Local Government, with Arafat Mukaila leading representatives from Sango-Okesuna Junior Secondary School, Pake Ilorin; Fatimo Badiru leading representatives from Government Day Junior Secondary […]
Education

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 percent e-learning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica