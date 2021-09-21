Chrisland restates commitment quality education

Education

The management of Chrisland Schools has reiterated the commitment to provide the enabling teaching and learning environment that will inspire the students to excel in education and life.

 

 

This was disclosed during the valedictory service at the joint virtual graduation held for 278 graduating students of the Class of 2021 across the four branches of the school, which are Chrisland College, Idimu, Chrisland High School, VGC, Chrisland High School, Ikeja in Lagos, and Chrisland High School, Abuja.

 

The theme of the valedictory service: “Destined for Greatness and Distinction,” according to the management, was carefully crafted to inspire the students to excel in life.

 

 

The graduation was opened with a fellowship session, which was presided over by some clerics, including the Senior Research Fellow and former Acting Director, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, Dr. Ishmail Akinlade Jimoh; a former Vice-Chancellor of Bishop Ajayi Crowther Memorial University and a Professor of Theology at the Lagos State University, Prof. Dapo Folorunsho Asaju, a Reverend.

 

They commended the teachers and management of the schools for their efforts in giving their best into the development of the students, which according to them, has gone a long way in preparing the students for the next stage of their lives.

 

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, who was the guest speaker, charged the graduating students to live up to the theme of this year’s valedictory service as they navigate the journey of life through the pursuit of excellence in higher institutions across the globe.

 

“Today you have all grown up to be bold and young adults ready to take on society. For you to achieve that dream destined for greatness and distinction, you must be committed to following the rules of life anchored on integrity and hard work.

 

So, success is observing and sustaining a high standard of integrity in life and not caving into a negative peer or social pressure by following what others are doing,” he said.

 

While addressing the graduating students, the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Olatokunbo Adeyemi, said that the school is proud of the outgoing students’ commitment to learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

