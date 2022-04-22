Chrisland Saga: NAPPS chides parents, society over poor moral values

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), the national body of owners of private schools in the country, yesterday condemned in its entirety, the sexual saga involving a 10-year-old female student of Chrisland School, Lagos.

The immoral act involving some minors, which went viral on social media, allegedly took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), where 76 students of the school had gone to represent their school at the World School Games in the Arab nation. National President of the association, Chief Yomi Otubela, in a statement by NAPPS on the video clip involving students of Chrisland Schools, however, appealed for caution from members of the public, urging them to refrain from making unsavoury comments over the issue for the sake of the mental well-being of the minors involved.

This was as he said that the association has confidence in the ability of the police authority, the officials of the Lagos Ministry of Education and the school authority to do the needful on the issue. “We await the outcome of the government’s investigation on the alleged gross negligence on the part of Chrisland Schools to allow students of such age bracket sleep alone without the presence of a teacher of same sex, as well as the allegations of the school poor communications, the delay before calling the attention of the minor’s parents to the issue, the statement added.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...