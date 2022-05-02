Chrisland School: Another misnomer of a temple of learning

Recently an explicit video showing some male students of Chrisland School, Victoria Garden City, (VGC), Lagos engaging in immoral dealings with their female counterparts during the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) has been in the public domain.

Reacting, the Lagos State Government promised to prosecute anyone suspected of distributing the video, while Chrisland School slammed an indefinite suspension on the young girl and her accomplices.

The Chrisland incidence is a sad reminder of an earlier sex scandal some 42 years ago. Rather than do the country proud at the Olympic Games in Moscow, the capital of the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1980, some members of the Nigerian contingent ended up being part of a sexual permissiveness that ended up being referred to as the ‘Moscow Olympic Games Sex Scandal’.

Like the 1980 Moscow Sex Scandal, Chrisland scandal constitutes an irredeemable dark patch on the country’s image.

The marked difference between the two was that while the 1980 Olympic Games contingent returned home without a medal, the students of Chrisland School to the World School Games harvested 34 medals. But character is a major defining element of any human being. Without it, the life of a person is a mere void. The failure of the students of the school to rise to the beckoning of quality character has reduced to nothingness their achievement of winning medals.

This is well-amplified in the captivating motto of Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State which runs thus: ‘When money is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; but when character is lost, all is lost’.

Unfortunately, the school did not seem to appreciate the enormity of the parental responsibility placed on its shoulders as a temple of learning. It has an obligation to inculcate both moral and formal education in their students.

A poor grasp of this responsibility was demonstrated in the absence of close monitoring of the students of Chrisland School who participated in the World School Games. Regardless of where the male and female students were lodged, there ought to have been restrictions to their living spaces.

One or more adult male tutors should have been assigned to keep an eye over their behaviour including the movement of the boys while one or two adult female tutors would have been mandated to do a similar thing with the girls.

The absence or the ineffectiveness of the referred gatekeeping was exploited by those seen in the video. We are displeased with the management team of Chrisland School for initially keeping mum over the incident. In what seemed to be an attempt at absolving itself, the school clamped an indefinite suspension on the minor and the other students implicated in the video.

The claim by the school that the reported immoral act of the students was in contradiction with her high moral grounds is unfounded and, indeed, misplaced. We recall that three years a teacher in one of the Chrisland Schools was sentenced to 60 years in prison for defiling a minor. Just as the Chrisland School failed in the discharge of its obligations, the parents of the suspects appeared not to show a good grasp of their parental responsibilities.

The initial closure of all the schools, owned by Chrisland, like the prosecution of anyone caught circulating the incriminating video, would not help in finding a solution to the problem.

Why disrupt the academic progression of all the other innocent students because of a few bad ones? New Telegraph recommends that the investigation into the incident be done by an independent body to be composed of experts.

This should help determine what gaps exist in the management styles of the Chrisland School, VGC and her sister institutions. The indefinite suspension clamped on the female victim should be withdrawn to enable her return to school while receiving adequate medical, psychological and other forms of professional treatment. The orthodox and social media should do well to tread cautiously regarding the disclosure of the identity of the victim, who is a minor.

The Inspectorate Division of the state Ministry of Education should be strengthened so as to pave the way for regular evaluation of primary and post- primary schools by well-trained educationists.

Parents should bear in mind that on no account should they wholly outsource parenting even in the face of earning livelihood for their families. Children are equally duty- bound to subject themselves to the grooming being provided by the different agents of socialisation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...