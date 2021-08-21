News

Chrisland School commits to grooming future African leaders

One institution that is preparing the young generation for their future roles is Chrisland Schools, a renowned educational institution in Nigeria, known for its excellence in educational values. The school has been in existence for over four decades and was rated as the best private school in Lagos by the Ministry of Education in 2017 and in 2021 Chrisland was adjudged the Most Outstanding Private Second- ary School at the National Education Summit and Award. Beyond education, Chrisland is known for its leadership and training sessions for students and staff members, a programme which it kicked off over 10 years ago.

The leadership programmes cut across different levels and usually takes place after the term examinations. For instance, there is the Sea School Experience, also known as ‘Citizenship and Leadership Training’. The training serves as a preparation ground for the students as they progress to senior school. The skills taught can also be applied in the real world. Over 200 Year 9 students can access the leadership programme which is usually held in various venues such as La Campaigne Tropicana, Whispering Palms, Winifred Awosika Leadership Training Centre, Sea School, Apapa.

