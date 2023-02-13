Metro & Crime

Chrisland School: How my daughter died at school’s inter-house sports – Father

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…says daughter’s tongue, lips turned black few hours after death

A student of Chrisland International High School, Opebi- Ikeja, Lagos, Whitney Adeniran, has died during the school’s inter-house sports. According to the father of the 12-year-old girl, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, the girl died at the Agege Stadium on Thursday, February 9. Dr. Adeniran said his daughter had no health condition or sickness as at the time the school’s bus came to pick her up for the event. The distraught father who spoke with our correspondent on phone said all he wants is justice for his late daughter, who was hale and healthy before she was picked up for the competition.

He said: “To the biggest shock of my life by 1pm of the fateful day, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sports and she was rushed to a health centre at Agege area of the state. “Unfortunately, my wife was at the venue of the inter-house sport, but she was not informed until they conveyed my child out of the venue.

When my wife told me, I rushed down to the health center, unfortunately I saw my daughter lying dead with her lips and tongue black. “When I got to the health centre my daughter was lying dead on the ground. When I asked what happened to her, the school authority could not give me useful information as to what happened to my child.” He lamented that he gave his daughter to Chrisland school a healthy, vibrant young girl, but Chrisland returned to him a dead child. “My entire family is in deep sorrow now, but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know was that my daughter slumped and died.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to come to my aid, I don’t want my daughter to die in vain.” When the school was called for their reaction, the lady who spoke with our correspondent refused to identify herself, but said she was not in the position to comment on the incident. She said: “The phone number you are calling is for education enquiries, you may come to the school on Monday for confirmation.” The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the matter was reported tothe command, but investigation is ongoing. He said: “no arrest has been made, but Homicide section of the command has begun investigation into the matter and promise to unravel all those behind the incident.”

 

Our Reporters

