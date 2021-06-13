News

Chrisland Schools celebrate language, arts, culture day

As part of its effort to promote the country’s culture, Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday, held its Language, Arts and Culture Day. The event, which held in the school premises, had as it theme: “One Root, Many Branches”, an allusion to Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

 

The occasion featured pupils aged between seven and eleven, dressed in indigenous attires reflective of cultures from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

 

Also on display were local delicacies as well as cultural dances and dramas performed in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. Principal of the school, Mr. Eric Van Der Merwe, explained the importance of the event as it helps students develop an appreciation for art and language as well as different cultures.

 

He said “Nigeria has one of the best cultures in the world and this is what has kept me back in Nigeria for the past 11 years.

 

As a school, we have discovered that a lot of students are not in touch with their root and culture, hence the reason for this occasion. This is an event the school has successfully done each year as a way of keeping students in touch with their roots.” Special guest at the occasion, Olufunke Rekiya Hassan of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Authority, described the event as remarkable and praised Chrisland High School for its commitment to the promotion of culture.

 

She said: “We must highlight and promote our culture, not just as matter of individual preferences or styles but collectively as our national identity. I applaud the organisers, Chrisland Schools, for serving as custodians of our rich cultural legacy, which is one of our resources.”

 

Others at the event include: Awuse of Onigbongbo Kingdom, Oba Olusegun Adeyemi Ajasa, Mrs. Mofoluke Oluwasanmi of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and Mrs Osayande Osaro of the Centre for Black African Art and Civilizatio

