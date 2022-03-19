News

Chrisland Schools excels at 2022 World School Games

Athletes representing Chrisland Schools won a total of 34 medals across various competitions and categories at the 2022 World School Games which took place in Dubai between March 10 and 13.The school participated in both the under -11 and under-13 categories of the four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world. An impressive display at the event saw the school win gold medals in 400m, 4 X 100m mixed relays, 4 X 100m relay (boys), triple jump, long jump, 80m hurdles, shot put among other events.

The medal haul include five gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal at the U-11 category and 10 gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals at the U-13 category. The school’s stellar performance did not go unnoticed as one of its students, Durowoju Temiloluwa, emerged as the Most Valuable Athlete (U-13) at the end of the competition.

The Managing Director, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, commended the students for making the institution proud and assured them of the school’s commitment to nurturing their talents. “You have done well. We are proud of you. Some of you are gifted in academics, others, in sports. The school will continue to give you platforms to express yourself, whether in academics or sports,” she said.

 

