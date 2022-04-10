Chrisland Schools promote ethnic inclusion with language, art, cultural day

In a bid to continuously promote art, culture, and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland organized a Language, Art, and Culture Day across all its units.

This year’s event themed “Culture Resonates” in Chrisland School Opebi featured a display of various Nigerian, African, and international cultures by the pupils.

Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in attendance were treated to cultural parades and art exhibitions from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Rwanda, South Africa, Italy, and Romania.

The pupils performed traditional dances such as the Yam festival dance, Obitun dance, Ogirinya, Zulu, and Tango. Speaking on the reason behind the theme, Mrs. Olabimpe Akenroye, head teacher of Chrisland Opebi, stated the importance of instilling culture’s customs and traditions to students, irrespective of modernization and technology.

The management also reiterated its commitment to promoting Nigerian languages and cultures among its pupils.

