News

Chrisland Schools promote ethnic inclusion with language, art, cultural day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid to continuously promote art, culture, and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland organized a Language, Art, and Culture Day across all its units.

 

This year’s event themed “Culture Resonates” in Chrisland School Opebi featured a display of various Nigerian, African, and international cultures by the pupils.

 

Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in attendance were treated to cultural parades and art exhibitions from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Rwanda, South Africa, Italy, and Romania.

 

The pupils performed traditional dances such as the Yam festival dance, Obitun dance, Ogirinya, Zulu, and Tango. Speaking on the reason behind the theme, Mrs. Olabimpe Akenroye, head teacher of Chrisland Opebi, stated the importance of instilling culture’s customs and traditions to students, irrespective of modernization and technology.

 

The management also reiterated its commitment to promoting Nigerian languages and cultures among its pupils.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Presidency: Masses will look to Buhari for guidance in 2023, PDP nursing false hope

Posted on Author Reporter

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should forget about returning to power in 2023, as the masses will trust President Muhammadu Buhari for guidance during the next general election. Speaking with journalists in Katsina on Tuesday, Shehu said the president is a “strong factor” in the politics of the country. […]
News

Terrorism: Invite Akpabio for questioning, PDP tells DSS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to name politicians behind the acts of terrorism and banditry in the country. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Senator […]
News

Trump to remain suspended from Facebook, Instagram

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former President Donald Trump won’t regain access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts for now, which the world’s largest social network suspended in January following the deadly US Capitol Hill riot. In its most high-profile case, an oversight board tasked with reviewing Facebook’s toughest content decisions upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica