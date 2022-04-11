Chrisland Schools promote ethnic inclusion with language, others

Determined to continuously promote art, culture and ethnic inclusion, Chrisland Schools has organised a Language, Art and Culture Day across all its units.

This year’s event with the theme; ‘Culture Resonates’ in Chrisland School Opebi, featured a display of various Nigerian, African and international cultures by the pupils. Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in attendance were treated to cultural parades and art exhibitions from Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Rwanda, South Africa, Italy and Romania. Traditional dances such as the Yam Festival Dance, Obitun Dance, Ogirinya, Zulu and Tango were also performed by the pupils.

Speaking on the reason behind the theme, Mrs. Olabimpe Akenroye, head teacher of Chrisland Opebi, stressed the importance of instilling culture, customs and traditions to students, irrespective of modernization and technology.

“We believe that customs and traditions are important, and we intend to keep promoting this with our yearly art, language and cultural day.

We want it to keep echoing and resounding in the minds of our pupils, parents and society at large, irrespective of modernisation and technology,” she said.

